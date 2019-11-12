Christopher Lloyd to Star in King Lear at Shakespeare & Company

Shakespeare & Company has announced its Shakespeare lineup for the 2020 summer season.

The season will open with a production of King Lear, running June 28, 2020-August 2, 2020 in the Tina Packer Playhouse. The production will be directed by Nicole Ricciardi and feature Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future trilogy) in the title role.

Lloyd starred in the 2002 Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Morning's at Seven, as well as in a 2002 production of Twelfth Night at Shakespeare in the Park, in addition to other Broadway and off-Broadway credits. Lloyd is well known for his role as Reverend Jim Ignatowski on the TV show Taxi, Dr. Emmett Brown in the movie Back to the Future, and dozens of other TV and film roles.

Also joining the season will be Much Ado About Nothing (August 11, 2020-September 6, 2020 in the outdoor Roman Garden Theatre), directed by Kelly Galvin, and a 90-minute family-friendly production of The Comedy of Errors (July 7, 2020-August 8, 2020 at the Dell at the Mount, Edith Wharton's Home), directed by Michael F. Toomey.

Casting and additional titles will be announced in the new year.