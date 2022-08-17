Casting Announced for Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues at Shakespeare and Company

Shakespeare & Company has announced the cast of its upcoming production of Charles Smith's Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues, which is set to play the company's Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre September 23 through October 30.

According to a press release, the play, "centers on the story of a young African American boy and an aging vaudevillian, thrown together in circumstances beyond their control. Golden Leaf Ragtime Blues explores their unusual connection – as discovered through stories and music – illustrating how our basic needs and human emotions cut across the barriers of race, religion, and age."

Glenn Barrett will play Pompey, Kristen Moriarty will play Marsha, Kevin G. Coleman will play Ollie, and Logan Slater will play Jet. Raz Golden directs. Dennis Ebert Jr. serves as stage manager, with Sarah Nicholson as assistant stage manager.