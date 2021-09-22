Carmen Cusack, Elaine Hendrix, and More Launch Run of Designing Women

Designing Women, a world-premiere comedy based on the hit television series, begins performances tonight at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Linda Bloodworth Thomason, creator of the original series, has adapted the property for the stage. Previews will be held September 22 and 23, followed by a run through October 24. In addition, the production will stream online from October 15-24.

Comprising the iconic quartet are Tony nominee Carmen Cusack (Bright Star) as Julia Sugarbaker, Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City) as Suzanne Sugarbaker, Sarah Colonna (Shameless) as Mary Jo Shively, and Elaine Hendrix (The Parent Trap) as Charlene Frazier. Joining the Sugarbaker design firm is Cleo Bouvier—played by Carla Renata (Hart of Dixie)—the cousin of Anthony who has taken over his stake in the business, and Haley McPhee—played by Kim Matula (The Bold & The Beautiful) who is just starting out as the new receptionist. Rounding out the ensemble is newcomer Elizabeth Ofodile playing Cleo's daughter, Alfie.

Designing Women is described as follows: "It's 2020, and Julia, Suzanne, Mary Jo, and Charlene are partners in the Atlanta-based interior design firm, Sugarbaker's—but with the firm in crisis, they're on the verge of a radical decision to sell the business and separate. A timely, whip-smart and deeply funny new Southern comedy set to take the theatre world by storm."

Harry Thomason, director and executive producer of the Designing Women television show, helms the stage production. Amy Herzberg co-directs, alongside a creative team that also includes Kimberly V. Powers (scenic designer), Helene Siebrits (costume designer), Jason Lynch (lighting designer), Chris Renfro (sound designer), and Brodie Jasch (props designer), with casting direction by Elizabeth Barnes, CSA & Seth Caskey, CSA.