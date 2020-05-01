Hershey Felder to Present Irving Berlin Benefit for 13 Theaters Across United States

Theatrical impresario Hershey Felder will present a livestream of his acclaimed Irving Berlin show on Sunday, May 10, as a benefit for 13 not-for-profit theaters with which he frequently works. Felder will perform the show live from his home in Florence, Italy, at 2am local time, or, 8pm ET, 7pm CT, and 5pm PT.

Participating theaters and organizations are Berkeley Rep, the Wallis, Laguna Playhouse, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, and San Diego Repertory Theatre in California; Chicago's Goodman Theatre; Actors Theatre of Louisville in Kentucky; Berkshire Theatre Group in Massachusetts; Cleveland Playhouse in Ohio; 59E59 and Lyric Chamber Music Society in New York; Pittsburgh Public Theatre in Pennsylvania; and Seattle Rep in Washington.

Tickets are $50 per household and available for the purchase on the websites of each of the participating theaters. Patrons will receive a link and password which will enable them to view the stream.

The performance will be filmed by a Florence-based crew, and the show will conclude with a live Q&A. Viewers are welcome to text Felder their questions, which he will answer via text or email within one week of the presentation if he is unable to get to them on air.

Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin features some of the composer's most popular and enduring songs, including "Alexander's Ragtime Band," "Always," "Blue Skies," "God Bless America," "Puttin' on the Ritz," "There's No Business Like Show Business," and "White Christmas."