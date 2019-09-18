Judy Kuhn Joins the Cast of Footloose at the Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC has announced additional casting for its Broadway Center Stage production of Footloose, set to run from October 9-14 in the Eisenhower Theater.

As previously announced, the company will be led by J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton) as Ren McCormack and Isabelle McCalla (The Prom) as Ariel Moore, along with Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as Reverend Shaw Moore and three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker (Mary Poppins) as Vi Moore.

Joining the cast is four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home) as Ethel McCormack, as well as Joshua Logan Alexander as Chuck; Peter McPoland as Willard Hewitt; Tony nominee Michael Mulheren as Coach Dunbar; Lena Owens as Wendy Jo; Nicole Vanessa Ortiz as Rusty; Rema Webb as Lulu Warnicker, Eleanor Dunbar, and Betty Blast; and Grace Slear as Urleen. Filling out the ensemble are Brandon Burks, Claire Crause, Michele Lee, Jess LeProtto, Gregory Liles, Nick Martinez, Maximilian Sangerman, Jonathan Savage, Bethany Tesarck,Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Jamar Williams.

The musical's original Broadway director Walter Bobbie returns to helm this production, with a revised book penned by Bobbie and Academy Award winner Dean Pitchford, based on Pitchford's screenplay for the hit film. Bobbie is joined by choreographer Spencer Liff and music director Sonny Paladino.

Footloose features a score by Tom Snow and Pitchford with additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman.