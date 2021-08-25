Free Come From Away Concert at Lincoln Memorial Announces Cast

Ford's Theatre Society has announced complete casting for its one-night-only concert of Come From Away, which will be performed on September 10 at 6pm at the Lincoln Memorial, in honor of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

This 100-minute concert presentation will feature Josh Breckenridge (Bob and others), Kevin Carolan (Claude and others), Harter Clingman (Oz and others), Nick Duckart (Kevin J., Ali and others), Chamblee Ferguson (Nick, Doug and others), Sharriese Hamilton (Hannah and others), Christine Toy Johnson (Diane and others), Julia Knitel (Janice and others), Tony LePage (Kevin T., Garth and others), Happy McPartlin (Beulah and others), Julie Reiber (Beverley, Annette and others), and Sharone Sayegh (Bonnie and others).

Come From Away is based on the true stories of the 7,000 transatlantic airline passengers who were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, on September 11, 2001, and the townsfolk who came together to provide a home away from home. It features a book, music, and lyrics by Drama Desk winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, direction by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, and choreography by Kelly Devine.

The concert band will be led by Conductor Cam Moncur on keyboard, accordion and harmonium. The band also features Ben Power on whistles, Irish flute, Uilleann pipes; Caitlin Warbelow on fiddle; Alec Berlin on electric and acoustic guitars; Nate Lueck on acoustic guitar, mandolins, bouzouki; Carl Carter on electric and acoustic bass; Romano Di Nillo on bodhran and percussion; Larry Lelli on drums and percussion; and Associate Conductor Chris Ranney.

No tickets are required to attend, but lawn seating is first-come on either side of the reflecting pool.

Current safety guidance from the National Park Service states that social distancing and the use of face masks are required in outdoor crowded areas, including on the National Mall, regardless of vaccination status. Click here for the most up-to-date information about attending the concert.