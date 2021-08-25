The Karate Kid Musical Sets World Premiere in St. Louis

The new stage musical version of The Karate Kid will have its world premiere May 25-June 26, 2022 as part of Stages St. Louis at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

Based on the hit motion picture, the musical will feature a book by original screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen, a score by Drew Gasparini, direction by Amon Miyamoto, and choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid. The show will have sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Ayako Maeda, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Kai Harada, orchestrations by John Clancy, and musical direction/arrangements by Andrew Resnick.

In The Karate Kid, Daniel moves to California and finds himself the target of bullies who study karate. Daniel then befriends Mr. Miyagi, a martial arts master who teaches him self-defense. The film starred Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita.

Further information is still to be announced.