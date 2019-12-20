About this show

Ballet Co. Laboratory presents your holiday favorite with a whimsical twist! Nutcracker in Wonderland tells the story of grown-up Clara home from college for the holidays. During her family's annual party, she reencounters her grade school friend Patty. Together they rediscover the magic of their childhood and realize the freedom possible within adulthood. In true Nutcracker form, nutty Uncle Drosselmeyer brings the Mouse Queen and King to life, along with other Wonderland creatures. Clara and Patty waltz through the Land of Snowflakes and meet all of your Wonderland favorites including the mischievous Cheshire Cat, the ever-late White Rabbit, the mesmerizing Caterpillar, and the spiteful Queen of Hearts.