About this show

Presumed dead for three years, a hardened Sherlock Holmes resurfaces, turning his back on the people who need him most. After an ominous warning from his nemesis Professor Moriarty, three unexpected callers arrive on Christmas Eve uncovering clues from the detective's past, present, and future. Can they save Holmes and his world from a dire end? Seattle playwright John Longenbaugh deftly steers us through this magical holiday mystery, one clue at a time.