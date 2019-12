About this show

Light Is Returning shows how hope transcends even the darkest hour. Kulshan Chorus artistic director Dustin Willetts has chosen several songs which present stories of triumph over adversity. Join Kulshan Chorus as they sing works by award winning-composer Jake Runestad, alongside fabulous others such as Craig Hella Johnson, Pentatonix & Gawthrop. It will be an uplifting evening to remember!