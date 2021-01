About this show

Experience the John Winn-tet with their Swing and Standard Jazz styles along with healthy doses of Jump Blues, Fusion, Funk, some Pop, Rock, and Soul numbers….they hit it all! John Winn is featured as the vocalist and saxophonist accompanied by a rhythm section featuring Andrew Randazzo on bass, Brian Caputo on drums, and Daniel Clarke on piano. Sing along with your favorite covers and enjoy some originals too!