About this show

With the Oscar-winning film, Bohemian Rhapsody, the music of Queen is more popular than ever. We Will Rock You follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and rock n' roll has died.

Galileo and Scaramouche will join a small group of societal outcasts, the Bohemians, as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen. They will fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock n roll.