About this show

Roald Dahl's candy-crammed cautionary tale opens the door to a world of pure imagination! Filled with the iconic songs of the 1971 film, this stage musical adaptation follows the likable Charlie Bucket's quest to land a golden ticket that grants him special access to Willy Wonka's incredible chocolate factory. Of course, it soon becomes very clear that all children must listen closely to the rules Mr. Wonka lays down, or risk receiving their just desserts! Oom-pa Loom-pa Doom-pa dee-doo, DCT's All Youth cast has some deliciously fun theater just for you!