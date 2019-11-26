About this show

Becky Mode's hilarious and delicious comedy, featuring over 40 characters, comes to life in the hands of one man. Meet Sam. He works the reservation line at one of New York's hottest restaurants, where the best food inspires the worst behavior. Coercion, threats, and bribes from a cast of desperate callers, all brought to life by one man, prove they will stop at nothing to land a prime reservation or the right table. While juggling scheming socialites, name-dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities, and egomaniacal bosses, can he still manage to get home for the holidays?

Age recommendation: 14 and up. All patrons, regardless of age, must have a ticket.