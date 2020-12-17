About this show

Please join us for the 9th annual Theater Bug Winter Concert: Live in Technicolor! This year we are doing things a little differently and will be filming the concert and screening it for ONE NIGHT ONLY at The Field at Franklin Drive In. This event is a holiday staple for many Nashvillians and will feature 44 performers performing a mix of Pop, Musical Theater and original music as well as comedy and dance! Tickets will go fast for this one night event, so grab them while you can!

Buns on the Run Food Truck will be serving dinner on site and donating proceeds from their profits back to The Bug! Come early and get dinner!