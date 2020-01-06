About this show

Take the strangest supernatural storytelling you've ever heard, add some Scottish border ballads, then mix in a few devilish encounters—and you have got the inventive, rollicking tale of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart. Uptight academic Prudencia's dream-like journey of self-discovery is a Faustian tale, that unfolds among and around the audience in this music-filled romp of rhyming couplets and wild karaoke. The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart by acclaimed Scottish playwright David Greig was originally developed to tour throughout Scotland pubs and bars in a production by the National Theatre of Scotland.