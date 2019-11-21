About this show

Christmas Eve is tough for private investigator Cactus O'Riley, a white-hot redhead with the holiday blues. She is trying to lure her secretary Fred away from his protective mother, dodging the affections of Deputy D.A. Windsor, and considering closing her business. She doesn't need the added aggravation of two fugitives who burst into her office looking for justice and a dead detective named Jake Marley. Cactus also doesn't need Fred's mother, who arrives to take Fred home but decides to stay because she thinks this is the Christmas murder mystery party she has always dreamed of attending. Christmas turns into a dickens of a holiday for Cactus as she solves mysteries, delivers small miracles and takes a second chance on love and sleuthing.