About this show

Discover the secrets of your favorite neighborhood or museum on a Watson Adventures Scavenger Hunt. You won't be collecting objects (put back that statue!) but searching for answers to tricky and humorous questions. Find out why you wouldn't want to kiss an aardwolf at the zoo, search for a dorky ship at the seaport, track ghosts near Independence Hall, solve a murder mystery at the Philadelphia Museum, and much more. No knowledge of any hunt location is required -- you just need a sharp mind and a good pair of shoes.