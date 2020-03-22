About this show

Discover why so many music lovers are enjoying the outstanding concerts by the Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra! The concert features Dvorak's Symphony No. 7, Margaret Wood-Hill's Reactions to the Prose Rhythm of Fiona MacLeod, Esther Balliou Williamson's Intermezzo, and Gershwin's Concerto in F with Debra Lew Harder.

Widely regarded as the top local community orchestra, the award-winning Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra celebrates its five-concert season at the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center. For over 70 years, the Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra has delivered new and challenging repertoire from classical greats to pop-culture favorites. Led by music director Reuben Blundell and concertmaster Herold Klein, a retired Philadelphia Orchestra violinist, these talented musicians were recently awarded the American Prize Ernst Bacon Memorial Award for the Performance of American Music recognizing the best performance of American music by ensembles and individual artists worldwide.