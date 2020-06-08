About this show

James Ijames's Kill Move Paradise tells the story of Isa, Daz, Grif, and Tiny, four Black men who find themselves stuck in a cosmic waiting room in the afterlife. Inspired by the ever growing list of slain unarmed Black people, this play depicts these men as symbols of life and hope. Gone but never forgotten, Kill Move Paradise illustrates the possibilities of collective transformation and radical acts of joy.

The Wilma Theater is releasing an archival recording of our 2018 production as a fundraiser to support Black Lives Matter Philly (BLM Philly). Blanka Zizka directs a cast made up of Avery Hannon, Anthony Martinez-Briggs, Brandon J Pierce, and Lindsay Smiling.