About this show

With wisecracking charm, iconic humorist Erma Bombeck takes us through her journey from homemaker, to popular syndicated columnist, to feminist crusader and more. Starring Louisville-based performer Jessica Wortham, this one-woman show is a frank, poignant look at Bombeck's ambition to define herself beyond the roles of wife and mother—while still embracing how these "ordinary" things can bring extraordinary joy. This production was produced by Actors Theatre of Louisville.