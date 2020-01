About this show

Can you find your soulmate more than once? Loosely based on his three-week courtship of actress Marsha Mason, Neil Simon created George and Jennie — a couple each recovering from lost love. The pressure is on from George's brother who wants him "back out there" and Jennie's best friend who still believes in romance. The whirlwind becomes a marriage and the pair needs to decide if they truly believe in second chances.