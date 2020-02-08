About this show

BalletX, Philadelphia's premier contemporary ballet company, whose dancers were named "among America's best" by the New York Times, commissions choreographers from around the world to expand the vocabulary of dance for all audiences, forging new works of athleticism, emotion, and grace. This mixed-rep program features Nicolo Fonte's ballet Steep Drop, Euphoric, which gained critical acclaim in the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Boston Globe when it premiered in the spring of 2019. Also in the evening's program will be Matthew Neenan's Increasing, and two short duets, Caili Quan's upbeat Fancy Me and Amy Seiwert's pensive It's Not a Cry.