World Premiere

Written by Karen Zacarías

A forgotten piece of American history echoes conflicts we still struggle with today in this powerful American Revolutions world premiere that explores the roots of a 1904 custody case that stirred Americans into a frenzied debate about children, law, race, class, and religion.

Order an on-demand ticket and view the show any time within 48 hours after the time of your purchase. Discount code for $12 ticket is: TMOSFJULY20

The Copper Children was commissioned for our American Revolutions United States History Cycle Plays, a multi-decade program of commissioning and developing new plays—sprung from moments of change in United States history.