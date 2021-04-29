About this show

Composed of world-renowned violinist Pinchas Zukerman, his wife, cellist Amanda Forsyth, and pianist Angela Cheng, the Zukerman Trio tours the world each year, captivating audiences and critics with their chamber concerts and orchestral performances. The group began playing together in 2011, and after receiving invitations to perform at leading venues and festivals, the three musicians officially formed the Zukerman Trio in 2013. Each member contributes remarkable talent and unique abilities to the group's performances.

PROGRAM: Saint-Saëns: La muse et le poète, Op 132 Schubert: Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 100 Beethoven: Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 70 No. 2