The famous Schwarzes appear together as father and son, combining their prodigious talents with the Mozart Orchestra of New York in an exciting program of cello masterpieces from composers Haydn and Vivaldi. Of particular excitement is the rarely performed Vivaldi Double Cello Concerto, which Julian Schwarz will perform with Armstrong's own father-son team, Seth Malone on cello, and Ryan Malone on harpsichord.

PROGRAM: Haydn Symphony No. 22 in E-Flat Major ("The Philosopher") Haydn Cello Concerto in C Major Vivaldi Concerto for Two Cellos in G Minor Mozart Symphony No. 33 in B-flat major, K. 319