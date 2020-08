About this show

Grammy Award-winning cellist Sara Sant'Ambrogio launched her solo career with a nationally televised recital at Carnegie Hall and medaled at the Tchaikovsky Violoncello Competition in Moscow, Russia. She returns to the Armstrong stage in a new program featuring "Porgy and Bess Fantasy" by George Gershwin, "Oblivion" and "Libertango," by Astor Piazzolla, Samuel Barber's sonata, and much more!