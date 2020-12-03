About this show

Called the "Yo-Yo Ma of the harp," Bridget Kibbey was named "Best in Studio 2018" by WQXR for her performance of her own adaptation of J.S. Bach's Toccata and Fugue, live on air. The Avery Fisher Career Grant winner will appear in multiple tours of her adaptations of J.S. Bach's keyboard concerti alongside the phenomenal Dover Quartet—fellow winners of the coveted Avery Fisher Career Grant and recently named the first-ever quartet-in-residence for the Kennedy Center. Their Bach interpretations contribute to their "practically meteoric" rise (Strings) and confirm their status as "the young American string quartet of the moment" (New Yorker).