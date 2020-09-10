About this show

Saxophonist Branford Marsalis is one of the most influential and revered figures in contemporary music. The NEA Jazz Master, Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee has led the Branford Marsalis Quartet for more than three decades with minimal personnel changes. The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul—its most emotionally wide-ranging and melody driven collection to date—finds the celebrated ensemble at a new peak, addressing a kaleidoscope of moods with inspiration and group commitment. Join us as the Quartet returns to the Armstrong stage for what is sure to be another knockout performance.