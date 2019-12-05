About this show

The classic holiday film, It's a Wonderful Life, takes center stage as a heavenly new musical! George Bailey has spent his entire life giving of himself to the people of Bedford Falls and watching his dreams of travel and adventure pass him by. Enter Clarence, a guardian angel who shows George what the world would have been like if he'd never been born. George realizes that his life has truly been a wonderful one and he returns to discover the day has been saved through the generosity and Christmas spirit of his friends and family.