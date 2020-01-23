About this show

You Are Under Our Space Control is firebrand US group Object Collection's inimitable return: a utopian space-opera, a homing signal cast into an empty universe, a beacon for an aesthetically radical future.

Drawing on space travel, transhumanism, astronautics and the resurrection of the dead, the piece rehearses a progressive politics through a total re-envisioning of everyday life. Charged with a burning, engrossing physicality—this is a life-giving work, deep in the mess of futuristic fervor.