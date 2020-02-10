About this show

Ybor City, by Anita Gonzalez (book) and Dan Furman (music and lyrics), is a musical about the rise of unionism and the healing of racial divides within an American community. In 1918 Tampa, Florida, Rafael comes to town to read newspapers for the factory workers. He falls for Teresa, the sister of union organizer Catalino. Romance blossoms, tensions rise, and when Catalino stands up for worker rights, violence erupts. The community struggles to unite against an abusive factory owner and collectively form a multiracial union. Brooklyn Tavern Theater presents original musicals in taverns and institutions that are open to the public, but only (at this point) on slow days for the drinking crowd — Mondays, Tuesdays, and some Wednesdays.