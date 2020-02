About this show

Women's History Solo Show Series co-presented with the Theatre at the 14th Street Y: First by Faith: The Life of Mary McLeod Bethune written and performed by Richarda Abrams; Cheer from Chawton: A Jane Austen Family Theatrical written and performed by Karen Eterovich; and Equally Divine: The Real Story of Mona Lisa written and performed by Jenny Lyn Bader.