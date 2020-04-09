About this show

PLEASE NOTE: A Stage Premier ticket includes a pre-show mingle with the podcast team & a glass of wine!

If you have a dark sense of humor and like your true crime stories paired with a glass of wine, then you need to check out the true crime/comedy podcast, Wine & Crime!

Each week, hosts Kenyon, Lucy, and Amanda, choose a different true crime topic, pair it with a wine, delve into the psychology behind the crime, and discuss two fascinating true crime cases related to that episode's theme. Past topics have included Lesser Known Cults, Cruise Ship Disappearances, Killer Couples, you name it.

These gals do NOT hold back and they do their research. Wine & Crime is irreverent, nerdy, darkly hilarious, feminist fun, and absolutely perfect for satisfying one's morbid curiosities. So join these three childhood best friends as they "chug wine, chat true crime, and unleash their worst Minnesotan accents.