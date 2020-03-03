About this show

Two-time Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award winner Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett star on Broadway in Edward Albee's seminal and perpetually astonishing drama Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, this production also stars Russell Tovey and 2019 Olivier Award winner Patsy Ferran.

In 1962, when Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? stunned its first Broadway audiences with its radical, provocative, and unflinching portrait of a marriage, Edward Albee instantly became the most important American playwright of his generation. Next spring, a new company of theatrical powerhouses takes on this landmark drama, nearly 60 years after its legendary Broadway premiere.

This strictly limited engagement begins on Monday, March 2, 2020, with an official opening night set for Thursday, April 9, 2020.