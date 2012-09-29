About this show

The stories of Times Square, the infamous tales and the backstage secrets, are shared by our talented Walkin' Broadway Guides (when they are not working in a theater themselves!) The unique aspect of Walkin' Broadway - an Official Times Square Walking Tour is the voices of the very stars and personalities that have created your favorite shows. Over 40 famous personalities - including producers, actors, directors, designers, theater owners, and industry specialists - are woven into the tour. In addition to the magical voices that whisper secrets into your ears, you'll also hear music of Broadway shows. It will send chills down your spine and make you dance down the street!