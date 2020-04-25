About this show

Since their first appearance in a tiny Paris theater in 1953, Samuel Beckett's iconic down-and-outs Vladimir and Estragon have rarely been off the stage. Nearly every evening, somewhere on the globe, they show up for their dubious appointment with a savior named Godot who never comes, filling time with games and musing aphoristically on existence. Hilarious and heartbreaking, Waiting for Godot is the modern theater's indispensable document of rootlessness, uncertainty, and perpetually postponed deliverance. This production will reunite actors Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks, who last worked together with TFANA in Ionesco's The Killer, directed by Darko Tresnjak in 2014.