About this show

This winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play is the story of middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia, who share a home in Bucks County, PA where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are the mysterious and hilarious housekeeper Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha