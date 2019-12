About this show

Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec invites you to discover the bohemian world of the Belle Epoque with Henri Toulouse-Lautrec—artist, aristocrat and all-around 19th-century bad boy. Dive into the underbelly of old Paris as you drink innovative house-made cocktails, lounge in a totally immersive Parisian-style salon, and rub shoulders with the dancers, prostitutes and outcasts that inspired the most enticing, elegant and provocative art depicting the decadence and sexuality of post-impressionist France.