About this show

Uncle Function will be bringing their successful sketch comedy variety show to UCB Theater's Hell's Kitchen stage on the final Monday of every month throughout 2020! Each show will feature brand-new original sketches, special comedic guests, and musical appearances from world-class performers. Past guests include Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), John Early (Search Party), Gary Richardson (Saturday Night Live), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud on Broadway), Ana Fabrega (HBO's Los Espookys), and more!