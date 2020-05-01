About this show

Get ready for a night of all of Elvis Presley's greatest hits, performed by Justin Shandor — widely considered the greatest Elvis impersonator on the planet, and endorsed by Graceland Enterprises as "The Ultimate Elvis." It's Ultimate Elvis' Greatest Hits! "Hound Dog," "Love Me Tender," "Jailhouse Rock" — so many hits from one of music's greatest performers ever! Seen at Vegas's leading casinos, Late Show With David Letterman, Million Dollar Quartet Vegas, and more — straight from Las Vegas — welcome back one of our favorites Justin Shandor — Ultimate Elvis!