About this show

Performers:

Deke Sharon, Director and Host

Girls Quartet

Face Vocal Band



Program:

Hooked On a Feeling

Just The Way You Are

Oh, What a Beautiful Morning

Ain't Too Proud to Beg

And other arrangements by Deke Sharon



DCINY presents a celebration of contemporary a cappella music. The sixth annual event at Carnegie Hall features arranger, producer, and conductor Deke Sharon leading arrangements from Pitch Perfect, Disney classics, the American pop lexicon, and more. The performance includes surprise celebrity guests along with singers from around the world.