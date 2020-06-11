About this show

Nominated for four Tony Awards and inspired by Marvin Hamlisch and Carole Bayer Sager's real-life romance, They're Playing Our Song chronicles the ups and downs of a successful composer and an inexperienced, but very talented, lyricist, who fall in love. Professionally, this duo is a major success, but privately, this couple's conflict leads to one hilarious song after another. Directed by Tony Award-nominated Gregg Edelman (Broadway: City of Angels, 1776, Into the Woods; BTG: What We May Be, Coming Back Like a Song!), They're Playing Our Song is a romantic and delightful musical treat.

They're Playing Our Song features a book by Tony Award winner Neil Simon (Barefoot in the Park, The Odd Couple); music by Pulitzer Prize and Tony, Academy, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Marvin Hamlisch (A Chorus Line, Sweet Smell of Success; Film: The Sting) and lyrics by Tony, Academy, and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Carole Bayer Sager.