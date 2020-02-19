About this show

The Whore from Ohio by Hanoch Levin is a black comedy on desire, fantasy, mortality, and the illusion of love. It is one Levin's most famous plays. An old beggar, running from death, goes to a whore and spends all his savings, to the horror of his grasping beggar of a son.

This absurdist masterpiece is profound in its original Hebrew and very good in English, but it's really funny in Yiddish. The Yiddish translation is by Eli Rosen. Gara Sandler directs. The actors are David Mandelbaum as the old beggar, Eli Rosen as the son, and Malky Goldman as the eponymous hooker. Performed with English surtitles.