About this show

Join us before the show in our Music Venue and experience our full from the comfort of your concert seats. We offer the unique opportunity to enjoy dinner throughout the performance and encourage you to arrive early and "Indulge Your Senses" with wine, music and great food!

The Weeklings channel the music of The Beatles. The band performs Beatles material with a style that is at the same time authentic and freshly original — clearly distinguishing their musical approach from anyone on the "Beatles tribute" scene today. For the Weeklings, "channeling" means far more than simple note-for-note reproduction.

The band lives in the spirit, humor, swagger and bold creativity of the 60s, bringing the Beatles to life, not through costumes and gimmicks, but through their own original edge. They infuse this vision into newly arranged covers such as "Paperback Writer" and "Baby You're A Rich Man", as well as in the original Beatles-inspired power pop rock 'n roll that they compose and record. The Weeklings show their audiences both what The Beatles were, and what they might have produced if they were still together today.