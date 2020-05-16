About this show

THE VIOLET HOUR, Caveat's late night show with a far-out twist, is back as a livestream event to beam some joy into your home!

Winnifred Coombe (CAROLINE KINGSLEY), a horny Victorian spiritualist and scientist, transcends time and space to invite audiences into her space craft for a comedic, musical ritual. Winnifred's humble goal? To make merry and help audiences blossom into the most glorious versions of themselves. Celebrity Earth guests mingle with Winnifred and her outlandish friends from outer dimensions to discuss the birds and the bees and the blooms from the safe distance of our zoom-zones. Join us as we sing, dance, and chat about how to save the planet or at least enjoy the heck out of our last breaths on this little blue sphere.

APPEARING FROM THEIR ZOOM COCOONS: KRISTIN CHENOWETH (WICKED, PUSHING DAISIES), featuring a special drop-in from ALAN CUMMING (CABARET, THE GOOD WIFE), and live music from Winnifred's spacecraft band GREAT TIME!