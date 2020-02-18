About this show

The Unrepentant Necrophile is a three-person, minimalist musical created with drums, electric bass, and electric guitar. A loud, sexy, and disturbing look at one woman's desire-driven journey through the American wilderness, inspired by true events. Blending physical theatre, music and horror, it explores sexuality, consent, and gender politics through the anarchistic lens of punk rock.

Please be aware that The Unrepentant Necrophile features necrophilia, suicide, gun violence, and mature language.