About this show

The Transfiguration of Benjamin Banneker is a multi-disciplinary spectacle with a marching band, 12-foot puppets, shadow puppetry and moving projection screens. The band is an award-winning group, the Soul Tigers, young men and women who attend Benjamin Banneker High School in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

This event celebrates the life of Benjamin Banneker, a free black man living in Maryland from 1731 to 1806, who taught himself mathematics and astronomy, and made important scientific discoveries. In addition to Banneker's life, students from the high school contribute autobiographical material to the performance and will participate alongside professional performers.