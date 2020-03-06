About this show

"​We'll be fine! Unless something goes terribly wrong..."

Roommates and codependent best friends Morgan and Circe are longing to do something great with their lives. With nothing to lose, they devise a plan to summon a great ancient deity that will grant them extraordinary power. The spell only requires one thing: the blood of a virgin.

A slapstick comedy about female relationships, facing the future, and a brush with the other side, The Summoning is a spooky and surprising play that guarantees you'll have one hell of a night.