About this show

A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious student. A troubling favor.

Everyone has a story—the question is how it ends. Tony and Emmy Award winner Mary-Louise Parker returns to Broadway in this thrilling show that's a New York Times Critic's Pick. Backed by Lincoln Center Theater and Williamstown Theatre Festival, THE SOUND INSIDE is written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit), and features Will Hochman in his Broadway debut.