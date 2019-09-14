TheaterMania Logo
Home link

About this show

A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious student. A troubling favor.

Everyone has a story—the question is how it ends. Tony and Emmy Award winner Mary-Louise Parker returns to Broadway in this thrilling show that's a New York Times Critic's Pick. Backed by Lincoln Center Theater and Williamstown Theatre Festival, THE SOUND INSIDE is written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit), and features Will Hochman in his Broadway debut.

Show Details

  • Running Time:1hr 30min (0 intermissions)
  • Dates:First Preview:
    Opening Night:
    Final Performance:
  • Location:
Save $40!
Regular Price:$99 - $169
Your Price:$99 - $129
Discount Offer Details
Tuesday Evenings, Wednesday Matinees & Evenings, Thursday Evenings:
Select Orchestra from $99 - $119 (reg. $99-$159)
Select Mezzanine from $99 - $119 (reg. $99-$149)
Rear Mezzanine from $49

Friday Evenings, Saturday Matinees, Saturday Evenings, Sunday Matinees:
Select Orchestra from $109-$129 (reg. $109-$169)
Select Front/Mid Mezzanine from $99-$129 (reg. $99-$159)
Rear Mezzanine from $49
* Conditions and Restrictions
Use code:SITHM708
Buy Discount Tickets